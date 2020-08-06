LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have released the identity of a man who drowned at Grand Bend over the long weekend.

Michael Khan, 42, of Brampton was pulled from the waters at the main beach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday Aug, 1.

He was rushed to hospital but was later declared deceased.

Police have not said what factors may have contributed to his drowning.

The beach was closed for a few hours before reopening later that afternoon.