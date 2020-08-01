LONDON, ONT. -- The long weekend has gotten off to a tragic start as a man drowned in the waters of Grand Bend Saturday.

OPP say around 11:30 a.m., a 42-year-old Brampton man was pulled out of the water at the main beach.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared deceased.

His name is not being disclosed at this time, pending next-of-kin notification.

Police plan to release more information once it is available.