OPP respond to near-drowning over the weekend in Oxford County
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford OPP are warning the public to always be careful when swimming after responding to a near-drowning over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to an address on Prouse Road in South-West Oxford Township around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.
Police say an adult entered the open body of water and was swimming for a while until they started struggling.
A bystander was able to pull the person out of the water and began cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
The swimmer was taken to hospital as a precaution.
OPP want to remind residents to always use caution around bodies of water and heed the following tips:
- Learn how to swim - it's never too late and it could save a life
- Only swim in water deep enough that you can manage
- Always swim with a buddy, in case of an emergency
- Avoid alcohol when planning to swim, or be near water
- Wear or have a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) nearby at all times
- Keep a cell phone handy, in the event of an emergency