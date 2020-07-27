LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford OPP are warning the public to always be careful when swimming after responding to a near-drowning over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Prouse Road in South-West Oxford Township around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an adult entered the open body of water and was swimming for a while until they started struggling.

A bystander was able to pull the person out of the water and began cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The swimmer was taken to hospital as a precaution.

OPP want to remind residents to always use caution around bodies of water and heed the following tips: