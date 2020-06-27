LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP confirm a 51-year-old woman from London has died after reportedly falling into a river.

An investigation into the sudden death at River Road in the town of Grand Bend, revealed that Michelle Mahood was pulled out of the water at River Road in Grand Bend early Saturday morning.

OPP say they were called to the scene after reports that someone had fallen into the river and had not resurfaced.

OPP Marine Unit and the Joint Rescue Centre assisted with the search. Mahood was located several hours later in the water and transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mahood was the Director of Ambulatory Surgery Services at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London.

In a statement issued to CTV News, the hospital says they are shocked and saddened by the news.

"Michelle held numerous roles in different areas of care, including admissions, family medicine and inpatient surgical services, and most recently as the leader for ambulatory surgery services at St. Joseph’s Hospital," said Laura Dockstader, Coordinator, Communication and Public Affairs St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

Mahood was a graduate of the University of Windsor School of Nursing, and started her career as a registered nurse at St. Joseph's in London.

"Michelle has been a loved and respected part of the St. Joseph's family for many years, and she will be greatly missed," said Dockstader.

OPP say no foul play is suspected.