LONDON, ONT. -- Police in London, Ont. have laid a second-degree murder charge in relation to a weekend homicide of a former alleged war criminal and National Patriotic Front Liberia member.

Late Thursday, police announced Keiron Gregory, 22, of North York Ont. was charged by way of warrant.

Police aren't sure of his current whereabouts but it is believed he may be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Bill Horace, 44, of Toronto was shot to death during the incident on Pochard Lane around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, four suspects arrived at 232 Pochard Ln. in two vehicles.

They entered the house and a physical altercation took place, with Horace being shot by one of the suspects.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene before police could arrive.

Horace had ties to the National Patriotic Front in Liberia, a rebel group involved in the First Liberian Civil War from 1989 to 1996.

He was named as a former commander in a rebel Liberian army whose alleged war crimes were under investigation.

Although, it's unclear if his past had anything to do with his murder.

So far, no guns have been recovered and police warn the public Gregory may be armed and dangerous.

Residents are being advised not to approach Gregory and to contact 911 immediately if he is seen.

All four suspects are still on the run and the investigation continues.