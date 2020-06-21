LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead following an early morning home invasion in the Clarke Road and Gore Road area.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called about some suspicious individuals entering a home in the area of Pochard Lane and Woodfern Road.

The people fled the area shortly after police were called.

Once on scene, police located a male who had suffered a gunshot wound and has since been pronounced dead.

A neighbour, who spoke to CTV News but didn't want to be identified, says he saw four males in hoodies in the area around 4:20 a.m.

He says he heard one shot and then a woman scream. He said the four males jumped into two vehicles and sped off.

Another neighbour, Sheila Mann, says she saw the victim in the late evening before his death, while she was out walking her dog.

"He was sitting on the front porch. He said, ‘Hi how are you?’ I said, "Good," and kept on walking. I mean this is truly a sad and unfortunate incident but it’s not normal. I’ve lived here ten years, it's nice and quiet and safe,” says Mann.

She adds that she did not hear or see anything Sunday morning.

The London Police Major Crime Section continues to investigate.

“We are at the early stage of the investigation so that usually entails canvassing to get as much information as possible from anyone who has any information.” says Const. Jonathan Bessa.

This is London's second homicide of 2020.