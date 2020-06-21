Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 10:20AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 21, 2020 10:55AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist has died following a collision Saturday evening with a pickup truck east of London.
OPP were called to the crash around 8:15 p.m. on Highway 2 between between Purple Hill Road and Heritage Road.
The highway was shut down for a period of time for the investigation.
It's unclear if charges will be laid.
Police say more information will be released once it is available.