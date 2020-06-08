MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Middlesex OPP say they stopped a vehicle travelling 186 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Dundas Street east of London, Ont. on Saturday evening.

But that was just the beginning of the issues faced by the driver and two passengers in the vehicle.

According to OPP, the officer conducting the traffic stop found the driver appeared impaired and a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs were found in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and transported to the London OPP detachment for further testing.

Police say the handgun was then found in plain view in the vehicle, and the other occupants were placed under arrest.

As a result of the traffic stop, the 27-year-old male driver from London has been charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a methamphetamine

operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration over 80

occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

race a motor vehicle - excessive speed

A 20-year-old London man and a youth were also charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

possession of methamphetamine

The motor vehicle was impounded and the driver's licence was seized.

All three were released from custody pending a court appearance in August.