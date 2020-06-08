Advertisement
Police allege driver clocked at 186 km/h was impaired and armed
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Middlesex OPP say they stopped a vehicle travelling 186 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Dundas Street east of London, Ont. on Saturday evening.
But that was just the beginning of the issues faced by the driver and two passengers in the vehicle.
According to OPP, the officer conducting the traffic stop found the driver appeared impaired and a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs were found in the vehicle.
The driver was arrested and transported to the London OPP detachment for further testing.
Police say the handgun was then found in plain view in the vehicle, and the other occupants were placed under arrest.
As a result of the traffic stop, the 27-year-old male driver from London has been charged with:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a methamphetamine
- operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration over 80
- occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
- race a motor vehicle - excessive speed
A 20-year-old London man and a youth were also charged with:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
- possession of methamphetamine
The motor vehicle was impounded and the driver's licence was seized.
All three were released from custody pending a court appearance in August.