Woodstock police seize $27,000 worth of fentanyl from driver
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:58PM EDT
Woodstock Ont. fentanyl seizure on June 20, 2020. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 39-year-old man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after police say they caught him passed out in a Woodstock business parking lot with a large quantity of fentanyl.
Police were called to the parking on Vansittart Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The suspect was arrested and charged with the following:
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Operation of a vehicle while impaired
- Failure to comply with a release order
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
Police say the street value of the fentanyl is $27,000.
The accused will appear in court at a later date.
