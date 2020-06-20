LONDON, ONT. -- A 39-year-old man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after police say they caught him passed out in a Woodstock business parking lot with a large quantity of fentanyl.

Police were called to the parking on Vansittart Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the following:

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Operation of a vehicle while impaired

Failure to comply with a release order

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Police say the street value of the fentanyl is $27,000.

The accused will appear in court at a later date.