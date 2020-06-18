MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- If you shook your head after looking at this photo, you're not the only one.

Woodstock police received a number of calls after locals spotted a car hauling a hot tub down the road in the area of Dundas Street West and 11th Line around 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Responding officers found a Porsche pulling a hot tub on a homemade cart.

Const. Marco D'Annibale with the Traffic Unit said in a statement towing large items has the potential to cause dangerous situations.

“Had this hot tub became unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path."

The 54-year-old man driving was subsequently charged with careless driving over the unsafe load.

Drivers are reminded that trailers must be registered, in good condition, have strong brakes, proper lights, two ways to attach to a vehicle, use a good trailer hitch and carry a safe and balanced load.