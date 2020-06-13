LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a male cyclist.

Police were called to a collision in the area of Perry Street and Dundas Street in Woodstock that involved a cyclist and motor vehicle on Friday.

The injured cyclist was brought to Woodstock General Hospital where he was later released with minor injuries.

Woodstock Police are looking to identify another male cyclist who left prior to police arriving on scene.

Anyone with information can contact Woodstock Police Service at (519) 537-2323.