MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- An investigation into a sudden death in Woodstock, Ont. has prompted a manslaughter charge for a 34-year-old local woman.

Woodstock police say they began investigating after a 26-year-old Oxford County man died on Jan. 29.

On Wednesday, Samantha Vanbelleghem was charged with manslaughter, trafficking fentanyl, two counts of failing to comply with probation, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She made a court appearance and was remanded in custody ahead of another appearance on Friday.

Police did not say how the man died, but are reminding area residents that fentanyl continues to be a serious issue in the city and county.

Anyone with information on this or any other drug-related investigation is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.