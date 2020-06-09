LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police have arrested and charged a 55-year-old man for committing an alleged indecent act in Roth Park.

Police say around 9 p.m. Monday, two women were walking on a trail in the park when they saw the man performing an indecent act.

Officers were called and quickly arrested and charged the suspect.

The accused will appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.

Police say they have investigating 11 separate indecent acts in the park since 2019.

The investigation is continuing.