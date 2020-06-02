LONDON, ONT. -- Police have recovered several stolen packages from two Woodstock streets.

Woodstock police were notified that another local police service recovered a stolen vehicle that had several stolen packages from Lansdowne Avenue and Wilson Street.

If residents are expecting a package but have not received it, they should contact them.

Police say an increase in online shopping because of the pandemic has resulted in more crimes of opportunity for thieves to take packages left at doorsteps, also known as "porch pirates".

Woodstock police have the following suggestions to ensure you receive your item:

Most companies offer an online tracking service, so use it to know when a package is arriving. Other companies may also send email notifications, ensure you have email alerts on so you know when your packages have been or will be delivered.

Try to arrange for packages to be delivered when you are home or ask a neighbour to hold onto it. If that is not possible, have the package delivered to your place of work or another secure alternative location