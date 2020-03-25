LONDON, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Woodstock woman and a 32-year-old Tillsonburg man have been charged with several offences following a crime spree that saw a carjacking and two police cars struck.

Norfolk OPP arrested the pair Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. while on patrol in Simcoe.

Police say a pickup truck was stolen on Beachville Road outside of Ingersoll Monday afternoon, and an edged weapon was used in the incident.

Police arrived at the scene and tried to block the truck with their vehicles.

According to police, the suspect backed into one of the cruisers and struck another civilian and police vehicle.

The stolen truck was later found abandoned in Norfolk County Tuesday morning.

The suspects are both charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, robbery with a weapon, flight from peace officer and use of credit card.

Police anticipate further charges.

The two are expected to have a bail hearing Wednesday.