Oxford OPP release photos of carjacking suspects
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:25AM EDT
Suspects wanted in stolen vehicle investigation in Oxford County on March 23, 2020. (OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Police are searching for a pair of suspects following a carjacking incident outside of Ingersoll.
Oxford OPP say two people approached a person inside their vehicle on Beachville Road around 4 p.m. Monday.
An edged weapon was used in the incident.
The stolen vehicle was recovered in Norfolk County Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.