LONDON, ONT. -- Police are searching for a pair of suspects following a carjacking incident outside of Ingersoll.

Oxford OPP say two people approached a person inside their vehicle on Beachville Road around 4 p.m. Monday.

An edged weapon was used in the incident.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Norfolk County Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.