LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock Police responded to a complaint regarding an 18-year-old woman approached by an unknown male on Wednesday.

The victim, who was walking north on Light Street near Drew Street at 5:30 p.m, was approached by the suspect driving a four-door sedan.

The vehicle in question slowed down as it passed the woman. Approximately five minutes later, as the car passed by again, the male driver asked if she wanted a ride.

The area was searched, but the suspect and vehicle were unable to be located.

The suspect is being described as:

male

Hispanic

approximately 45 years of age

black short hair; curly on top

wearing a white and multi-coloured plaid shirt

The vehicle is being described as:

an older model four door brown sedan

longer at the front

modified to be a 'low rider'

good condition

no distinguishing markings

Contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information