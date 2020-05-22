Police investigate suspicious vehicle in Woodstock
Woodstock Police generic
LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock Police responded to a complaint regarding an 18-year-old woman approached by an unknown male on Wednesday.
The victim, who was walking north on Light Street near Drew Street at 5:30 p.m, was approached by the suspect driving a four-door sedan.
The vehicle in question slowed down as it passed the woman. Approximately five minutes later, as the car passed by again, the male driver asked if she wanted a ride.
The area was searched, but the suspect and vehicle were unable to be located.
The suspect is being described as:
- male
- Hispanic
- approximately 45 years of age
- black short hair; curly on top
- wearing a white and multi-coloured plaid shirt
The vehicle is being described as:
- an older model four door brown sedan
- longer at the front
- modified to be a 'low rider'
- good condition
- no distinguishing markings
Contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information