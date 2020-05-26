MIDDLSEX COUNTY, ONT -- Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after searches of two Woodstock addresses on Friday.

Police say the searches came folowing an investigation into trafficking of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Invetigators reportedly found crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone, stolen property and proceeds of crime, with a total value of approximately $35,000.

A 58-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, and a 39-year-old man, all fom Woodstock, have been jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime uner $5,000 and several other offences.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.