LONDON, ONT -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged after reports of a man waving an “edged weapon” in public in Ingersoll, Ont. Thursday.

The alleged incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Whiting Street when police received a report of a suspicious person waving what police are calling an edged weapon.

Provincial police say they can not be more specific as to what exactly kind of weapon it was.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody, seizing the weapon.

As a result, the man has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.