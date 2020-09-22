MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police in Woodstock, Ont. are warning parents about a suspicious man who approached and spoke with two children Monday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road just before 7 p.m.

Two children were reportedly playing in the park area when they were approached by a stranger who asked where the variety store was.

According to police, after the children pointed in the direction of the store, the man asked them to go with him to the store and offered to pay them.

The kids then ran back home and police were called.

The man is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old. No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS.

Parents are urged to watch children while playing or ensure they are with others and to remind them not to go anywhere with strangers.