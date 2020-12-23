LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP are investigating after unlocked vehicles in Zorra and Tillsonburg were broken into and Christmas presents were stolen.

Police received a call on Monday at 11:55 a.m. reporting a theft from a vehicle on 35th Line in Zorra Township. Later that day at 1:11 p.m. Police received another report of a theft on Beech Boulevard in Tillsonburg.

It was determined that unknowns attended both the addresses and gained entry into the vehicles.

OPP want to remind all owners to ensure their vehicles are always locked and valuables removed.

OPP are continuing to investigate and anyone who has information or surveillance footage that may assist in identifying those responsible are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477