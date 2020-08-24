LONDON, ONT -- Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ont. has developed a new method of biopsy for breast cancer patients that promises to be cheaper, faster, and more comfortable.

Performing a biopsy by Contrast Enhanced Spectral Mammography (CESM) is a North American first according to Lawson.

The method is able to able to find cancer at a higher rate than a standard mammography and is almost as effective as an MRI.

How it works is patients receive an intravenous iodinated contrast liquid, which acts as a dye that increases the visibility of certain tissues during a mammography.

The procedure is said to be faster, more comfortable, and cost effective than an MRI biopsy.

Currently wait times for an MRI can be lengthy and that procedure can be long and uncomfortable.

The first CESM guided biopsy in North America was performed on June 12, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.