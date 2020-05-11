MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Provincial police say a 34-year-old man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Emerson Sprung.

Sprung, 25, was last seen on his BMX bike around 9 p.m. on May 2 at his home on Trowbridge Street West in Meaford, Ont. and was reported missing the following afternoon.

His body was found four days later on May 6, after OPP focused their search in the area of Memorial Park in Meaford, which is roughly three kilometres from Sprung's home.

No details on the cause of death have been released.

Grey Bruce OPP say 34-year-old Matthew McQuarrie of Meaford has now been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance May 14.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.