INGERSOLL, ONT. -- Drinking water will not be impacted and greenhouses gas emissions would actually be reduced if a massive landfill is built in Zorra Township, just outside Ingersoll, according to the landfill's developer.

Walker Environmental on Monday released its long-awaited draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed Southwestern Landfill in Oxford County.

The landfill would accept 850,000 thousand tonnes of solid, non-hazardous waste per year (plus daily cover), generated in Ontario. It would be built in an existing quarry, which has already been mined.

According to a news release, the draft EA report is a compilation of eight years of scientific research and community engagement.

Among the key findings listed, the EA says drinking water will not be impacted because of the double composite liner and leachate system which ensures groundwater and surface water are protected.

Also, greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced by six to eight million tonnes, as the southwestern Ontario location of the landfill would help reduce waste transport to Michigan.

The Walker news release says this is equivalent to taking 30,000 cars off the road each year.

The public is invited to provide input on the draft EA until June 15. Walker will then submit a final EA report to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for a decision on the landfill.