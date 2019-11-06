LONDON, Ont. -- Ingersoll Mayor Ted Comiskey says momentum is building behind a bid to give municipalities the final word on whether to allow landfills in their respective communities.

It follows a meeting and conference call at Queen's Park Tuesday between himself and Environment Minister Jeff Yurek, and 49 other mayors from across Ontario.

Comiskey says so far nearly 140 municipalities have endorsed motions stating municipalities should be able to decide if they’re willing hosts for landfills or not.

A similar private member’s bill by Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman was gaining support before it died on the order paper with last year’s provincial election.

Comiskey says the Environment Ministry remains receptive to enacting legislation that would support the motion, though he’s not expecting any action until some time next year.

The move comes as Oxford County awaits an environmental assessment on a proposed landfill in Zorra Township.

While it has been delayed a number of times, Comiskey now expects it to be completed early next year.

The mayor has spent the last several years opposing the landfill, which would be situated 800 metres from Ingersoll’s border.

“Do boundaries matter,” he asked rhetorically. “No. I think it’s distance from an urban setting. Just because it’s convenient doesn’t make it right.”