OXFORD COUNTY, ONT. -- After nearly a decade of controversy and several missed deadlines, Walker Environmental is expected to release the environmental assessment for its proposed landfill in Zorra Township in the coming weeks.

Residents of Oxford County are being urged to comment during the public input process that will follow.

The final say will be made by the province, but Zorra Township Mayor Marcus Ryan says it’s important residents take part.

“What we want the general public to do is exactly what they’ve done all along and that is to stay as engaged as possible, as informed as possible, and be as vocal as possible about what their concerns are. There’s been a lot of anxiety in the community about what’s going to happen, when are we going to find things out...and we need the community to follow along.”

If it goes ahead the impact will be felt for decades.