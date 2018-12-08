

CTV London





One person is dead and another is in custody following an early morning stabbing on Hamilton Road.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to an apartment at 423 Hamilton Road near Rectory.

Once inside, police found a a male with serious stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Jordan Melo, 21, of London.

Adriano Simoes, 22, of London, was arrested and has been charged with one count of first degree murder.

Simoes made a court appearance via video Saturday afternoon and has been remanded into custody pending his next appearance.

Police remain on scene and continue to investigate.

VIDEO: Fatal stabbing on Hamilton near Rectory in #ldnont early this morning. @lpsmediaoffice have one male in custody and stated: "there is no ongoing threat to public safety."



Video via: @Matt_Johnson17 pic.twitter.com/8tQamatiNt — Ross Howey �� (@RossHoweyPhoto) December 8, 2018

This is the same address where 20-year-old Devyn Banks was shot point-blank in the mouth on Oct. 25, 2017.

Police say Banks was shot after an argument with Adrian Henderson. He was later charged with attempted murder.