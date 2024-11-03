Baby in serious condition, investigation underway

The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.

On Oct. 30 in the early morning, police were called regarding the injuries of a four-month-old baby who was treated at the Hanover and District Hospital emergency department.

According to police, the baby was airlifted to a London hospital in serious but stable condition.

Later in the day, officers arrested a 23-year-old woman from North Bruce Peninsula. She is facing charges for assault causing bodily harm and failure to provide the necessities of life.

A search warrant was executed on a motel room in the area in connection to the investigation.

On Oct. 31, the suspect was released from custody with conditions. She is set to appear in Walkerton court in early December.

On Nov. 2, the baby was released from hospital into the custody of Bruce-Grey Child and Family Services. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Hanover police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact police at 519-364-2411.