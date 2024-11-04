Death investigation underway in Lambton County along Highway 402

A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed as part of a sudden death investigation.

According to police, both westbound lanes and eastbound lanes are closed between Nauvoo Road and Forest road.

Earlier today, OPP posted to social media that they were looking for a 71-year-old man reported as missing, and was last seen near Exit 44 Nauvoo Road around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Just after 12 p.m. on Monday, police posted again to say, "The missing 71 year old from Lambton has been located deceased."

CTV News has reached out to police for comment who so far have only said the investigation is ongoing.