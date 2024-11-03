LONDON
London

    Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision

    A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.

    Around 8:46 p.m., Woodstock police were called to a serious collision at the intersection of Springbank Avenue North and Sloane Street in Woodstock.

    According to officers, the 60-year-old delivery driver was hit by another vehicle while he returned to his parked vehicle.

    The driver received immediate medical attention and was airlifted to a London hospital. However, the Woodstock man succumbed to his injuries.

    The other driver involved was not injured.

    Woodstock police are investigating this incident and are seeking witnesses or anyone with security or dashcam footage to understand what happened.

    If you have any information that could be helpful in the investigation, contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323.

