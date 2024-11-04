Residents awoken after man broke into London home and threatened them: Police
Police say that a London man has been arrested following a break and enter that took place on Friday morning.
At around 5:00 a.m., at a home in the 200-block of Sanders Street, police say that the man caused damage to a vehicle in the driveway where he was spotted by the owner, before he fled on foot.
About fifteen minutes later police say the same man broke a window and door at a home in the 1200 block of Trafalgar Street and entered the home.
The residents woke up due to the noise and heard the man yelling threats to them and their dog.
The man then ran away, and the police were called.
A suspect was arrested in the front yard - the 41-year-old from London faces several charges including break, enter and theft, and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.
