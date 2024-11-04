London man charged after breaking into a Dundas Street business
A London man is facing charges after a break and enter that took place in early October.
On the evening of October 8, poliec say he pried open a locked gate at a business in the 700 block of Dundas Street, entering an attached patio.
He and an unidentified woman entered and exited the area multiple times throughout the night.
An employee arrived the following morning and realised that several items had been damaged or stolen from the patio, and contacted police.
Law encorcement say they accessed video surveillance, which helped officers identify the man, who was located and arrested on October 30 in the area of Dundas and Lyle Streets.
A 43-year-old is now facing a charge of breaking and entering.
