Fire officials say they have located three bodies in a home that was destroyed by fire in Chesley.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a house on 5th Avenue West around 2:20 a.m. Monday Once on scene they found that more than one house was on fire.

Neighbours tell CTV News a father and his two daughters, 10 and 7 were the ones missing. Neighbours say a mother and child made it out safe, but the father and two other children did not make it out.

Fire officials say that the bodies were all located by 5:30 Monday evening and were in the process of being removed in order to be taken to Toronto for autopsies.

A large amount of debris had fallen on the victims and had to be removed before they were found.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to begin Tuesday.