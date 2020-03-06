LONDON, ONT -- Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh did not mince words as he called for what he described as “real action” to assist women on International Women’s Day.

“Pretty words aren’t good enough,” said Singh while visiting My Sister’s Place in London, Ont. He was referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who Singh says hasn’t delivered on promises to lift women out of poverty and shelters.

Today Singh called for three actions from the federal government to assist woman across Canada.

Singh says his party is calling for a $14-billion investment over four years to create half a million affordable housing units across the country.

They are also calling for investments in shelters and for universal childcare in Canada.

“We need to see more funding for shelters, but we need a permanent solution, and that’s affordable housing,” said Singh while speaking to media.

Singh was in London Friday for International Women’s Day, starting his day at the 20th Annual International Women’s Day Breakfast.

Following his appearance at My Sister’s Place Singh is heading to Parkwood Institute to visit the Veteran’s Care Program.