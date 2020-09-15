Advertisement
Motorcyclist on stolen bike suffers life-threatening injuries in crash: London Police
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:34PM EDT
London police investigate a serious crash on Hamilton Road involving a stolen motorcycle on Sept. 14, 2020. (Drew Gray/Facebook)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating a serious crash involving a stolen motorcycle.
The crash happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Hamilton Road at Elm Street.
The 31-year-old male motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. Police say the bike was reported stolen Sunday.
The driver of the other vehicle involved only suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.