LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating a serious crash involving a stolen motorcycle.

The crash happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Hamilton Road at Elm Street.

The 31-year-old male motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. Police say the bike was reported stolen Sunday.

The driver of the other vehicle involved only suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.