MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 43-year-old London man is facing charges after allegedly swinging a knife at people in a parking lot and then damaging a police cruiser.

Police were called to a fast food restaurant parking lot on the northwest corner of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street shortly before 2 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.

A man had allegedly been shouting at people and yelled at a driver before pulling a knife and continuing to yell while swinging the knife.

A number of officers responded and located the man nearby as he left the area on a bicycle.

A search found he was carrying a prohibited knife, which was seized.

After he was put in the back of a cruiser, police say he kicked and damaged the rear window of the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with release order.

He was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.