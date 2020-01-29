LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police in Norfolk County are investigating after a large amount of urine was dumped in the foyer of a home.

Police say that unknown individuals broke into an address on Washington Street in Waterford early in the morning Monday.

Once inside they dumped large amount of urine in the foyer of the home.

Police say nothing was taken in the break-in.

It is unclear what the possible motive behind such an act might have been.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.