LONDON, ONT. -- After a massive OPP operation in southwestern Ontario earlier this month, police have seized nearly $2-million in illegal cannabis and cannabis products from a location in London, Ont.

On March 9, the OPP raided several locations across southwestern Ontario, including London, Barrie, and Brantford in relation to an organized crime investigation.

Other locations raided include Brant County, St. Thomas, and Oakland Ont.

Ten people are facing a total 268 charges in connection to the operation dubbed “Project Weaver.”

Following those raids police gained grounds to execute an additional warrant in London on March, 12 at an undisclosed location.

The raid resulted in roughly $1.8-million in illegal cannabis and illegal cannabis products being seized.

The specific items seized are as follows:

81.65 kilograms (kg) illegal cannabis valued at $979,862

56 illegal cannabis plants and 272 clones valued at $58,720

2.15 kg illegal cannabis hash valued at $60,120

5.91 kg illegal cannabis oils valued at $419,260

3.66 kg illegal cannabis isolates valued at $273,611

231 units of packaged illegal cannabis products valued at $7,615

$218,282 in Canadian currency

Jordan Kimmerly, 35, of London is facing several charges in relation to the raid including:

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution S.9 (2) of the Cannabis Act

Possession for the Purpose of Selling S.10 (2) of the Cannabis Act

Unlawful Production of Cannabis S.12 (4) (b) of the Cannabis Act

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime S.354 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Police say the result of these raids means two illegal cannabis storefronts have been shutdown.

The March 9, raids netted authorities 31 firearms, 81 grenades, two grenade launchers, three explosive projectiles and 22 other prohibited devices were seized.

In addition, drugs including cocaine, cannabis, hash, psilocybin and MDMA were seized, along with nearly $130,000 in Canadian and US currency and eight vehicles.

Police say four separate criminal networks were identified during Project Weaver including the Outlaws Motorcycle Club in London and area.

Among those facing charges are:

Ryan Daigneault, 44, London – 12 charges

Daniel Bell, 33, St. Thomas – 10 charges

Daniel Boris, 42, Strathroy – one charge

Cindy Klassen, 35, St. Thomas – three charges

Stacey Scaman, 40, London – three charges

Michael Caron, 32, London – 32 charges

Alicia Lewis-Haynes, 36, Paris – eight charges

Jayme Hill, 31, Brantford – 23 charges

Sean Sutherland, 32, Ancaster – 126 charges

Brandon Spaulding, 31, Brantford – 50 charges

With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone and Marek Sutherland.