LONDON, ONT -- Autopsy results have indicated that the death of a West Grey police officer was due to self-inflicted injury, according to Owen Sound Police.

Const. Cory Trainor, 28, was found dead in a police cruiser early Tuesday on Side Road 6 in Southgate Township.

Side Road 6 and Grey Road 109 were closed for most of the day while police investigated the circumstances of his death.

Trainor was most recently the Media Relations and Corporate Communications Officer for the West Grey Police Service.

West Grey Police released the following statement Thursday:

The Owen Sound Police Service wishes to again express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Trainor. Mental wellness within our communities and our members remains a priority for Ontario police services. We encourage anyone who needs assistance or knows of someone who needs assistance to reach out for support through local health service providers.

Police will not be releasing any further information.