CTV News London’s top stories from this week

London police have identified a suspect accused of setting fire to Muslim family’s home.

Spring convocation season gets underway amid ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at Western.

Three people injured in fire at old farmhouse in Middlesex County.

Motorcycle rider killed in crash with SUV.

Police deem man’s death in Byron ‘not suspicious’ after input from coroner’s office.

City Hall working on new rules for homeless encampments, including extensive list of locations where they will be prohibited.

Federal government partners with City Hall on supportive housing project at former London long-term care home.

Western University planning new student housing project, exempt from municipal planning process.

President and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre leaves position following series of financial controversies.

Provincial government expanding jails across Ontario, including added capacity at EMDC.

London-made armoured vehicles on their way to Ukraine, part of $650 million federal investment.

City adding 15 more red light cameras around London, bringing total to 25.

Unique guitar tours through Midwestern Ontario, created with dozens of pieces of Canadian history.

Two raptor-like birds have built a nest in Ingersoll, attracting onlookers.