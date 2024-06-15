CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
You can also read about each story by following the links below.
London police have identified a suspect accused of setting fire to Muslim family’s home.
Spring convocation season gets underway amid ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at Western.
Three people injured in fire at old farmhouse in Middlesex County.
Motorcycle rider killed in crash with SUV.
Police deem man’s death in Byron ‘not suspicious’ after input from coroner’s office.
City Hall working on new rules for homeless encampments, including extensive list of locations where they will be prohibited.
Federal government partners with City Hall on supportive housing project at former London long-term care home.
Western University planning new student housing project, exempt from municipal planning process.
President and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre leaves position following series of financial controversies.
Provincial government expanding jails across Ontario, including added capacity at EMDC.
London-made armoured vehicles on their way to Ukraine, part of $650 million federal investment.
City adding 15 more red light cameras around London, bringing total to 25.
Unique guitar tours through Midwestern Ontario, created with dozens of pieces of Canadian history.
Two raptor-like birds have built a nest in Ingersoll, attracting onlookers.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
BREAKING Calgary water main repairs could take 3-5 more weeks, after scans reveal deficiencies in the pipe
Water restrictions could be in place for three to five more weeks in Calgary, after a scan of a broken water main revealed five more locations inside the pipe that are in need of repair.
Canadian soldiers ordered to trim beards and tie back hair in dress code update
Canadian soldiers are being ordered to trim their beards and tie back long hair after restrictions were previously lifted in 2022.
New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
Her dying husband worried she'd have money troubles. Then she won the lottery
In the weeks before his death, Karen Coffman's husband worried she might have money troubles after he was gone. But two weeks before he died in April of complications from a brain tumor, the Pennsylvania woman bought a scratch-off state lottery ticket that netted her $1 million.
U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Several major weather advisories issued across Canada
CTVNews.ca followed several weather advisories across Canada.
'He killed her': Sask. judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
Kitchener
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
-
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
Windsor
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week
Windsor-Essex is in store for a beautiful, sunny weekend.
-
'Historic' handshake of Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as Gordie Howe bridge connects
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
Barrie
Barrie Airshow kicks off with unique drone show
All eyes will be in the skies this weekend as the 2024 Barrie Airshow kicked off Friday night with a free concert.
-
Families of Dean Mattinas and Autumn Shaganash appeal for help locating their loved ones
Families of Dean Mattinas and Autumn Shaganash made their voices heard inside Barrie Police Headquarters and appealed for help finding the missing Indigenous man and woman who are missing.
-
Bradford West Gwillimbury celebrates 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force
2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), and the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury wrapped up a week of festivities to celebrate.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury, Ont., police dog ingested fentanyl at crime scene
A Sudbury dog who is a member of the police canine unit accidentally ingested fentanyl Friday during a drug bust in the city.
-
One new forest fire confirmed in the northeast Friday
There was one new wildland fire confirmed by early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in a news release.
-
Longtime Sault barber shop leaving Station Mall
After helping Saultites to look their best for several decades, Oscar & Dario is bidding farewell to its long-time home in Sault Ste. Marie’s Station Mall.
Ottawa
Problematic properties: What are they and what can you do about them?
The City of Ottawa has a launched a new webpage to give residents advice on how to recognize and report problematic properties in their neighbourhoods.
-
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
-
Ottawa condo residents on the hook for $600k bill to repair aging buildings
An older condominium complex in Kanata is asking its residents for more than half a million dollars to replace its aging infrastructure.
Toronto
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
'Expect long wait times': Two Toronto Island ferries out of service
Those visiting the Toronto Islands this weekend could see longer wait times when returning to the city as two of the five ferry boats will be out of service.
-
'This is my special drink': Hotel bartender charged with sexual assault in downtown Toronto
Toronto police arrested and charged a bartender after a customer was sexually assaulted at a hotel bar in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
Venomous joro spider not likely to fly to Quebec, but brilliant invasive lanternfly is coming
Recent concern about a flying, yellow, invasive spider the size of a human hand entering Quebec is unfounded, according to experts in the field, while a brilliant, spotted insect is much greater concern.
-
REM test runs to begin Monday to Deux-Montagnes
The REM is taking another step toward expansion next week by testing the light-rail lines to Montreal's North Shore.
-
McGill concerned about 'extremely alarming' poster for summer camp at pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it will increase security near the pro-Palestinian encampment and elsewhere on campus following concerns about a promotional poster for a summer camp that has some questioning what it's really teaching.
Atlantic
N.S. man escapes historic rainfall, flooding in Florida
A Cape Breton resident is sharing his story of having to evacuate following the historic rainfall and flooding in South Florida earlier this week.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
-
N.S. RCMP charge driver for allegedly going 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone
A 17-year-old driver is facing a stunting charge for allegedly going double the posted speed limit in Brooklyn, N.S., last week.
Winnipeg
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
-
Meet the Tuxedo byelection candidates during the final stretch of the campaign
Tuesday a new MLA will be voted into the Manitoba legislature in the constituency of Tuxedo.
-
Patients going without care due to nursing shortage in Manitoba First Nation
The chief of a First Nation in northern Manitoba says its nursing station is operating at half-capacity, and as a result members are going without the care they need.
Calgary
-
Calgary water main repairs could take 3-5 more weeks, after scans reveal deficiencies in the pipe
Water restrictions could be in place for three to five more weeks in Calgary, after a scan of a broken water main revealed five more locations inside the pipe that are in need of repair.
-
2 dead, 1 injured in motor vehicle collision along Highway 2A
A motor vehicle collision in the High River area on Friday left two people dead and sent a third person to hospital.
-
Use of force in 2022 fatal police-involved shooting was 'necessary': ASIRT
A newly released report details the events that led up to the death of a man in a police-involved shooting in southeast Calgary in 2022, and rules that officers’ use of force was necessary.
Edmonton
Car crashes into house on St. Albert Trail, driver taken to hospital: police
One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail near 124 Avenue Friday afternoon.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Edmonton area
A severe thunderstorm watch for the Edmonton region has ended. Severe thunderstorm watcheses remain in effect for parts of northern Alberta and east-central Alberta.
-
Alouettes hold on for victory over host Elks
Walter Fletcher scored a pair of touchdowns and the Montreal Alouettes continued to look solid to start their Grey Cup title defence, emerging with a 23-20 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
Vancouver
Man who stabbed Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons 2 years ago released from prison, police warn
Vancouver police are warning the public that the man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown coffee shop in January 2022 has been released and will be living in the city again.
-
Emotional scenes at 3rd annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous men, boys and 2S+
There were emotional scenes Friday as the third annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous men, boys and two-spirit-plus people took place in Vancouver.
-
Suspect identified in assault on Vancouver sex worker
Authorities have identified a suspect in a violent assault on a sex worker in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this week.