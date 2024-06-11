LHSC president departure no surprise to healthcare watchdog

The Board of Directors for London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said little Tuesday about the parting of ways with its president and CEO.

The departure of Dr. Jackie Schiefer Taylor follows a series of financial controversies that cast the embattled executive into the spotlight, and forced the hospital to bring in an interim leader.

Peter Bergmanis, a spokesperson for healthcare watchdog, the Ontario Health Coalition, said he’s not surprised by the development.

“There’s been nothing but scandal that revolves around the CEO of London Health Sciences, and that’s been ongoing for a decade plus,” said Bergmanis.

Dr. Schleifer Taylor assumed the role of president and CEO at LHSC in January of 2021.

Her last day on the job was Monday, according to a statement from LHSC, “London Health Sciences Centre’s Board of Directors and Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor have mutually agreed that Dr. Schleifer Taylor’s employment as president and CEO of LHSC has ended effective June 10, 2024. We thank Dr. Schleifer Taylor for her years of service and contributions to LHSC.”

David Musyj will continue leading the organization as acting president and CEO through a secondment from Windsor Regional Hospital. He has committed to stay with LHSC for an extended period of time to continue to provide stability and leadership.

“As an organization, we look forward to continuing to deliver on our commitment to excellence in patient care, teaching and research, and advancing the work of our strategic priorities,” said Matthew Wilson, chair of LHSC’s Board of Directors in a statement.

CTV News requested an interview with Wilson, but a spokesperson said the board is not speaking publicly about the matter on this day.

Dr. Schleifer Taylor has been off on medical leave since November 2023. It followed reports the Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into executive travel spending at LHSC.

According to the Ontario Public Sector Salary Disclosure, better known as the Sunshine List, Schleifer Taylor was paid more than $800,000 in 2023 in salary and benefits.

“From day one, she literally comes into a position where she is kind of blind to the fact that perhaps it wasn’t wise to raise her own salary by $230,000 annually, and meanwhile the staff themselves are held at a one per cent wage cut,” said Bergmanis.