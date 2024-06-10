'Next-level kind of hate': Alleged hate-driven arson concerning for Muslims and police
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
“To have somebody, set fire to somebody's house is really next-level kind of hate,” said Nawaz Tahir, spokesperson for the Muslim advocacy group HIKMA.
The front door of a home on Wateroak Drive in London, Ont. is boarded up after a man allegedly set fire to the front porch on the weekend.
“What we know right now, we're treating this as a hate motivated, incident,” said Det. Insp. Alex Krygsman of the London Police Service (LPS).
It was around 10:40 p.m. when first responders arrived on scene to douse the flames. No one was injured but the damage estimate is roughly $30,000.
CTV News has obtained surveillance video, which shows the suspect come to the home and steal signs supporting human rights in Palestine, as well as an Our London Family sign.
He also left a note on the porch, which read, “One more time if I see you put that stupid (expletive) Free Palestine…I’m warning you.”
A note left on the front porch of a home on Wateroak Drive in London, Ont. (Source: Fatimasal82/X)
“Further investigation, has led us to possibly linking several other previous incidents since the beginning of May to the same person,” said Krygsman.
The arson comes just days after the three-year anniversary of the attack on the Afzaal family in London. It took place just a short drive away from this latest incident.
It lead the Prime Minister to call recent incidents of Islamophobia “dangerous and ugly,” and that Canadians have to confront it “wherever and whenever we see it.”
London Mayor Josh Morgan has had a conversation with the family, who are “traumatized.”
"What they told me is the way the community and their neighbourhood has rallied and supported them in the face of this hateful act is inspiring,” said Morgan. “That’s the London I know. The neighbourhood I know and that's the best of our city."
The London Police Service has released an image of a suspect in an arson investigation following a house fire on Wateroak Drive on June 8, 2024. (Source: London Police Service).
LPS has set up a command post on a neighbouring street.
"'We’re continuing our canvass for video and for witnesses, but we also want to demonstrate a very clear and strong presence in the neighborhood to reassure the residents there that the police are investigating actively,” said Krygsman. “This is a safe city. I am proud of this city. There is no room for this in our community, and we are going to continue to investigate this.”
HIKMA appreciates that LPS has put a hate lens on the investigation as the family tries to cope.
“We know they're very concerned, for their safety and the safety of the neighborhood,” said Tahir. “They simply wanted to show their support for human rights in Palestine. They wanted to show their support for the Our London Family and to have this happen as a reaction to that is terrible and it's scary.”
Muslims renew call for governments to fulfill promises to combat Islamophobia after arson
NCCM Director of Legal Affairs Nusaiba Al-Azem speaks at a news conference in London Ontario (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) held a news conference in north London calling for government action to combat a pattern of Islamophobia that continues three years after members of the Afzaal family were killed in an act of terrorism.
“Our leaders must keep their words when they promised us change after June 2021,” said NCCM Director of Legal Affairs Nusaiba Al-Azem. “They came to our communities. They gave us many words— and we are beyond that now. We need concrete actions.”
Al-Azem called for:
- better education against anti-Palestinian racism in schools
- more effective anti-hate legislation
- responsible leadership that does not inflame tensions
“Anything less than that is a betrayal of our promises and a betrayal of our principles,” she added.
On June 6, 2021, members of the Afzaal family were walking in northwest London when they were intentionally struck by a man driving a truck in an intentional act of racially-motivated terrorism.
Four members of the family were killed and a boy was seriously injured.
Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal, chair of the London Council of Imams, reflected on the sense of fear among the Muslim community in the city.
“Before, the message was that we can’t even walk on the streets without feeling a sense of fear, and now the message is we’re not even safe in our homes,” he explained. “As Canadians, we have to say, ‘No, we don’t accept this.’”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel warnings: Here's what Canadians should know this summer
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga byelection to become next mayor
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices at his companies if OpenAI is integrated into iOS
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Ryan Reynolds and his mom were in the audience at The View. Here's why.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.