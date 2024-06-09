LONDON
London

    • Police seek suspect in London, Ont. arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate

    The London Police Service is looking to identify a suspect in connection with a Saturday night fire in the city that is being may be related to a hate crime

    It was around 10:40 p.m. when first responders were called to the scene in the area of Wateroak Drive where a home was on fire.

    Crews were able to douse the flames, and no one was injured.

    Investigators estimate the damage caused by the fire to be roughly $30,000.

    "In addition to the instance from last night, we're aware of several other incidents that occurred at this property since the first week of May regarding property damage that was signed a threatening note that was left leading up to the events of [Saturday] night. The signs were signs that expressed support for Palestine," said London Det. Insp. Alex Krygsman in a video on X.

    "We are treating this investigation as a hate-motivated incident," he added.

    Suspect sought

    Police report a lone mane walked to the address around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and left with ‘some items’ from the home’s front yard, according to a news release from LPS.

    It was around 10:30 p.m. when police say the same man returned and started a fire on the front porch before leaving.

    The suspect is described as:

    • 30 to 50 years old
    • Medium/heavy build
    • Grey shoes
    • Dark pants
    • Light grey zip-up sweater with vertical black accents under the arms
    • Dark-coloured toque
    • Medical mask

    The London Police Service has released an image of a suspect in an arson investigation following a house fire on Wateroak Drive on June 8, 2024. (Source: London Police Service).

    Reaction to the arson has been swift and even included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet calling out the act.

