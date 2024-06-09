Police seek suspect in London, Ont. arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is looking to identify a suspect in connection with a Saturday night fire in the city that is being may be related to a hate crime
It was around 10:40 p.m. when first responders were called to the scene in the area of Wateroak Drive where a home was on fire.
Crews were able to douse the flames, and no one was injured.
Investigators estimate the damage caused by the fire to be roughly $30,000.
"In addition to the instance from last night, we're aware of several other incidents that occurred at this property since the first week of May regarding property damage that was signed a threatening note that was left leading up to the events of [Saturday] night. The signs were signs that expressed support for Palestine," said London Det. Insp. Alex Krygsman in a video on X.
"We are treating this investigation as a hate-motivated incident," he added.
Suspect sought
Police report a lone mane walked to the address around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and left with ‘some items’ from the home’s front yard, according to a news release from LPS.
It was around 10:30 p.m. when police say the same man returned and started a fire on the front porch before leaving.
The suspect is described as:
- 30 to 50 years old
- Medium/heavy build
- Grey shoes
- Dark pants
- Light grey zip-up sweater with vertical black accents under the arms
- Dark-coloured toque
- Medical mask
The London Police Service has released an image of a suspect in an arson investigation following a house fire on Wateroak Drive on June 8, 2024. (Source: London Police Service).
Reaction to the arson has been swift and even included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet calling out the act.
