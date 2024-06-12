LONDON
London

    • Police now deem man's death in Byron as non-suspicious

    Evidence remains on the ground at the end of a driveway on Reynolds Road in London, Ont. hours after a man was found unconscious on June 11, 2024. The male later died in hospital. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Evidence remains on the ground at the end of a driveway on Reynolds Road in London, Ont. hours after a man was found unconscious on June 11, 2024. The male later died in hospital. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    London police now say a man's death Tuesday morning in Byron is non-suspicious.

    Police were called to the area of Reynolds Road and Commissioners Road West around 5:30 a.m. A man was found unconscious and rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced deceased.

    Investigators originally deemed his death as suspicious.

    Police continue to investigate along with the coroner's office.

