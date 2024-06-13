Western’s massive residence project on Richmond Street exempted from municipal planning oversight
Stakeholders are sounding the alarm after the provincial government stripped municipalities of the ability to make planning-related decisions about residential development on university lands.
“As of a few days ago, the city has no jurisdiction on planning matters on university lands,” Planning and Environment Committee Chair Steve Lehman informed council colleagues and members of the public on Tuesday afternoon.
The planning committee’s agenda initially included a rezoning request by Western University to build an eight-storey (772 bedrooms) student residence at 1151 and 1163 Richmond St., just north of the university gates.
Civic Administration admitted they were still reviewing the impacts of the province’s Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, but a memo added to the agenda states, “The Bill exempts universities that receive regular and ongoing operating funds from the government from the requirements of the Planning Act.”
Western Graduate Student Brendon Samuels suggests fitting a building of that magnitude on Richmond Street, within the near-campus neighbourhood, would benefit from the type of community input required under the Planning Act.
“There’s a lot of natural heritage back here. There’s emergency vehicle concerns. There’s the congestion of traffic,” Samuels told CTV News. “How these pieces all interlock is a really important set of planning questions.”
The exemption from the Planning Act pertains to post-secondary campuses in Ontario as well as any other land the institutions own.
“Now it’s kind of left up to the discretion of the university, and I think it’s very important that we have transparency around how decision-making is going to proceed moving forward,” Samuels added.
Western University declined to be interviewed.
Diagram showing the proximity of loading area to Kathleen Galil’s home (labelled #15). (Source: City of London)
A short written statement said Western will, “continue to engage our neighbours and the City of London when we pursue new developments.”
It added that, “we’ve had multiple meetings, including two open houses, with the four surrounding neighbourhood associations to review the new residence project.”
According to a news release in April, the provincial government’s intent with the blanket exemption is to, “save years in approvals, avoid planning application fees and remove more barriers to building higher density student residences.”
Neighbour Kathleen Galil and her husband attended the planning committee meeting at city hall because they’ve lived on Tower Street for 40 years.
She understands the need for additional on-campus housing, but had hoped to address traffic concerns if delivery trucks access the building’s loading area that would be next to her home.
“It would be nice to talk with the university,” she said. “I may be wrong, but I didn’t see anyone from the university there at the meeting (at city hall).”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Multiple tornado warnings issued across Quebec and Ontario
Tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated,' but is now all in
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh says report shows 'a number of MPs' have helped foreign states
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
WATCH Residents of town buried in mayflies turn to leafblowers to remove bodies
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
'My dogs were never trained to harm nobody': Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
Northern Ont. suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of police officer
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
G7 leaders reach deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.