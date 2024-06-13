LONDON
London

    • Fatal collision involving motorcycle in Oxford County

    An OPP cruiser is shown in this file image. An OPP cruiser is shown in this file image.
    Share

    Oxford OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision in Zorra Township Thursday.

    Police say a motorcycle and an SUV collided at the intersection of Road 96 and 37th Line around 3 p.m.

    Both drivers were taken to hospital, but the motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased.

    The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

    The investigation into this collision is ongoing. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News