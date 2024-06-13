Fatal collision involving motorcycle in Oxford County

Oxford OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision in Zorra Township Thursday.

Police say a motorcycle and an SUV collided at the intersection of Road 96 and 37th Line around 3 p.m.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, but the motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.