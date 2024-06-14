Arson suspect identified, believed to have fled the country

A suspect in an arson that took place over the weekend on Wateroak Drive has been identified by London, Ont. police.

Genadi Nacshonov, 55, of London, has not been located, and as such, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences:

Arson with disregard for human life

Mischief under $5,000

Uttering threats/property damage

Criminal harassment by threatening conduct

Disguise with intent

Theft under $5,000

Trespassing at night

Investigators believe that the accused has left the country.

“I would like to express my thanks to the community for their patience and assistance during this investigation,” said Det. Insp. Alex Krygsman, head of the Investigative Services Branch. “Our investigative team has worked tirelessly to identify a suspect and ensure that the appropriate charges are laid. Although charges have been laid, this investigation continues to be active and ongoing, and will remain so until the accused is brought into custody.”