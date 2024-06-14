LONDON
London

    • Arson suspect identified, believed to have fled the country

    Share

    A suspect in an arson that took place over the weekend on Wateroak Drive has been identified by London, Ont. police.

    Genadi Nacshonov, 55, of London, has not been located, and as such, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences:

    • Arson with disregard for human life
    • Mischief under $5,000
    • Uttering threats/property damage
    • Criminal harassment by threatening conduct
    • Disguise with intent
    • Theft under $5,000
    • Trespassing at night

    Investigators believe that the accused has left the country.

    “I would like to express my thanks to the community for their patience and assistance during this investigation,” said Det. Insp. Alex Krygsman, head of the Investigative Services Branch. “Our investigative team has worked tirelessly to identify a suspect and ensure that the appropriate charges are laid. Although charges have been laid, this investigation continues to be active and ongoing, and will remain so until the accused is brought into custody.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News