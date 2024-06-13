Ingersoll welcomes two new winged residents

Some Ingersoll residents have noted newcomers to town perched high above the community.

CTV News London cameras caught one-half of a pair of large birds nesting on top of a cell phone tower.

Some believe the pair are bald eagles, while others contend they are ospreys.

Either way, they’re attracting the attention of residents in the north-east end.

One told CTV News London he watched on Wednesday as the male carried large branches from the ground to the high perch.

So far, no sightings of any of newborn birds.

The tower is located on private property but is visible from multiple public locations nearby.