    London adding 15 red light cameras across the city

    A red light camera located on Adelaide Street in London, Ont. as seen on May 17, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) A red light camera located on Adelaide Street in London, Ont. as seen on May 17, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    In an effort to curb collisions and make streets safer, the City of London is expanding its Red Light Camera program from 10 to 25 cameras.

    In a news release, the city says since the inception of the program in 2017, the number of collisions are down 8 to 11 per cent and crashes involving injuries and fatalities, down 40 per cent. Last year, there were 507 crashes involving red light runners.

    Here are the 15 new locations motorists will see the cameras:

    •  Wharncliffe Road South and Commissioners Road
    •  Commissioners Road and Wonderland Road South
    •  Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street
    •  Wellington Road South and Exeter Road
    •  Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North
    •  Fanshawe Park Road West and Aldersbrook Gate
    •  Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road
    •  Hamilton Road at Highbury Ave North
    •  Oxford Street at Richmond Street*
    •  Oxford Street East at Talbot Street
    •  Wharncliffe Road North and Oxford Street West
    •  Western Road and Sarnia Road
    •  Sarnia Road at Wonderland Road North
    •  Wharncliffe Road South and Southdale Road East
    •  Southdale Road West at Wonderland Road South

    “More Red Light Cameras help limit dangerous driving behaviours at more locations in our City, and address a widespread community concern,” said Mayor Josh Morgan in a statement.

    “Road safety programs are an essential part of accomplishing our goals in the Safety And Wellbeing area of Council’s Strategic Plan to make London safe, vibrant, and healthy,” he added.

    Pictures of vehicles running red lights are taken by the camera and a ticket is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

    The fine for running a red light is $325 and drivers could see demerit points if tickets are issued by police officers.

