Three people hurt in Middlesex County house fire
Three people are hurt following a house fire southwest of London Ont. Friday.
Middlesex fire officials responded to a century farm home on Carriage Road just before 8 a.m.
A CTV News dash camera captured billowing smoke approaching the scene.
“You could see it [smoke] miles down the road. I could see it while responding here from the Coldstream area,” stated Deputy Chief Scott Roper of Middlesex Fire Services.
By the time fire crews approached the three injured residents had escaped the burning home — reports suggested some were children.
“The individuals were outside and safe and being attended to by one of our off-duty firefighters who happened to be passing by,” confirmed Roper.
With the residents transported to the hospital for minor injuries, firefighters began a defensive attack on the home.
Middlesex fire officials responded to a century farm home on Carriage Road before 8 a.m. on June 14, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
It was a challenge as heavy smoke persisted for over an hour.
Crews from Arva and the Oneida Nation of the Thames were called in to back up firefighters from Coldstream and Delaware.
OPP blocked Carriage Road from Sharon Drive to Westminster Drive to give water pumper trucks a clear path.
The fire was under control shortly before 10 a.m.
Crews battling a structure fire at a structure on Carriage Road in Middlesex Centre on June 14, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Damage is extensive with little more than the brick shell of the home still standing.
Officials said it was too early to comment on a vehicle destroyed by fire near the home.
“At this time I’ll let our fire investigators deal with that," said Roper.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
DEVELOPING Thunderstorms, rain, heat wave forecast as crews sprint to return power after tornado warnings
DEVELOPING
BREAKING
WEATHER
WEATHER
